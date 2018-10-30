With Midterms in One Week, Bernie Sanders Says GOP Effort to Strip Healthcare From 32 Million Should Be Highlighted 'Every Hour of Every Day'

As Republicans fervently work to distort their contemptible anti-healthcare record and pose as defenders of Americans with preexisting conditions with just seven days to go before the midterm elections, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) argued on Monday that the GOP's efforts to take healthcare from tens of millions of Americans must be highlighted "every hour of every day" until Nov. 6.

"It should be repeated every hour of every day until Election Day that Donald Trump and the Republican leadership in Congress made throwing 32 million Americans off of health insurance their number one priority in Washington," Sanders wrote on Twitter, referring to the Republican Party's failed attempt last year to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and replace it with a plan that would have added tens of millions to the ranks of the uninsured.

The GOP's Obamacare repeal effort was thwarted by a massive grassroots uprising led by disability rights activists and progressive organizations representing millions of Americans, but Trump and Republican leaders have made clear in recent days that the ACA as well as Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security will be on the chopping block following next month's midterm elections.

"If the GOP survives what's shaping up to be a brutal election year and retains control of Congress, rest assured they will again come for healthcare. They always try."

"It is genuinely not an exaggeration to say that lives hang in the balance in the midterms," Sean McElwee, co-founder of the progressive polling shop Data for Progress, declared after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell openly stated his desire to gut the safety net if his party keeps control of Congress. "Republicans want to use their political power to kill people."

As the Huffington Post's Jeffrey Young argued on Tuesday, Americans should believe Republicans when—during their rare but revealing moments of honesty—they admit that their ultimate goal is to slash all existing federal healthcare programs and undercut any efforts to expand healthcare to every person in the U.S. as a right.

"If the GOP survives what's shaping up to be a brutal election year and retains control of Congress, rest assured they will again come for healthcare," Young concluded. "They always try."