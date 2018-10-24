Day After Bomb Found at Soros Home, 'Potential Explosive Devices' Sent to Clinton, Obama, and CNN

This is a breaking news story and may be updated...

Just 24 hours after a suspected bomb was found in the mailbox of billionaire financier and philanthropist George Soros, the U.S. Secret Service said on Wednesday that it has intercepted two "potential explosive devices" addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's residence in New York and former President Barack Obama's home in Washington, D.C.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service announced in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

Minutes after the Secret Service made its announcement on the potential explosives targeting Clinton and Obama, news broke that a suspicious package was sent to the Time Warner Center in New York City, the location of CNN's headquarters. The Time Warner Center was forced to evacuate. Law enforcement officials are reportedly treating the incidents as if they are all related.

While reports initially suggested a suspicious package was also addressed to the White House, Reuters later refuted these reports, citing an official familiar with the situation.

UPDATE: Reuters reports, citing a person familiar with the situation, that there was no suspicious package addressed to the White House. https://t.co/dybJYYrl6b — CNBC (@CNBC) October 24, 2018

Speaking anonymously to the Washington Post, a law enforcement official said the device sent to Clinton's home in Chappaqua, New York was a "homemade bomb" that is "suspected to be the work of the same person who sent a similar device" to Soros on Tuesday.

The Secret Service said it has "initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible."

In a statement on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

"We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures," Sanders added.