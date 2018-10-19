Published on
by

'We're Voting Them Out': What It Looked Like When Horde of Hoosiers Marched With Bernie Sanders to Early-Voting Site After Indiana Rally

"This year, things are going to change. We need to have the highest voter turnout in history."

by
0 Comments

"Trump and Republicans don't want you to vote this November. I have some bad news for them: we're heading to the polls and we're voting them out," Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote on Twitter. (Photo: Bernie Sanders/Twitter)

With the GOP currently waging a massive and racist war on voting rights in Georgia and throughout the nation ahead of next month's crucial midterm elections, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) held a get-out-the-vote rally in Indiana on Friday and led hundreds of enthusiastic Hoosiers to a nearby polling station bearing some "bad news" for President Donald Trump and the Republicans: "We're heading to the polls and we're voting them out."

By the time the Sanders-led crowd reached the polling place—which was less than a mile away from the rally site in Bloomington, where the Vermont senator stumped for Democratic House candidate Liz Watson—people were lined up around the block waiting to cast their early ballots.

"In 2014 we had the lowest voter turnout since WWII. This year, things are going to change. We need to have the highest voter turnout in history," Sanders wrote on Twitter following the Bloomington rally, which drew an enormous crowd. "If we do that, I'm absolutely convinced that we're going to end one-party rule in Washington."

Indiana was just the first stop on Sanders' nationwide tour ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections. The Vermont senator is also set to make appearances in Michigan, Iowa South Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and California over the coming week.

Sanders' efforts to drum up voter enthusiasm and drive massive turn out comes as Republicans are working relentlessly to do the opposite by imposing "a byzantine array of voter restrictions" and blatantly purging hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls ahead of next month's elections.

"Anyone who tries to suppress the vote is simply a coward," Sanders wrote on Twitter last week. "If you can't win an election based on your ideas, then get the hell out of politics."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Won't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Indiana, Voting, Voting Rights