Are Collins, Flake, Manchin, or Murkowski Really Going to Fall for This Self-Serving Kavanaugh Op-Ed?

Already offered the cover of the "whitewashed" supplemental background investigation by the FBI, the last remaining Senate holdouts on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination—namely Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Jeff Flake of Arizona—were all given the additional opportunity to feel badly for the nominee on Thursday night when the Wall Street Journal was kind enough to offer him space on their editorial page for an op-ed in which he apologized for being "emotional" during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week and "said a few things I should not have said."
"When people show you who they are, believe them—even if they write an opinion piece claiming to be otherwise."
—Eddie S. Glaude Jr.
But while it remains to be seen if any of those senators—some of whom specifically expressed concern about the tone and content of Kavanaugh's prepared remarks and subsequent exchanges with committee members—will be moved by his quite obviously self-serving mea culpa on the eve of a procedural Senate vote scheduled for Friday morning, it was very clear indeed that critics across the internet were beyond unimpressed with the effort.
"Anyone who has to write [an op-ed titled "I Am an Independent, Impartial Judge"] on his own behalf is clearly not," remarked Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, right after the piece was published.
As further evidence, here are an additional nine tweets as a small but representative sample:
Pro tip for aspiring young writers trying to place their work in major American newspapers: Consider lying repeatedly to Congress under oath before you pitch editors. Sometimes it works. https://t.co/85Ce51PplQ
— Zach Carter (@zachdcarter) October 4, 2018
Just a son, husband, and dad... who thinks the Clintons are out to get him. https://t.co/2JyhSOJV66
— Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 4, 2018
When people show you who they are, believe them—even if they write an opinion piece claiming to be otherwise. https://t.co/ySDOOnio53
— Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) October 4, 2018
This op-ed from Kavanaugh is a pretty strong admission that his angry, partisan testimony didn't help:
"Yes, I was emotional last Thursday..."https://t.co/FtwvGjbQ3n
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 4, 2018
1) Kavanaugh penning a half-hearted OpEd for the @WSJ should be disqualifying
2)The coming home and crying routine is lame, played and pathetic https://t.co/d3H83b794l
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) October 5, 2018
I Am a Fucking Independent, Impartial Judge, GODDAMIT https://t.co/x6OmcBbrjT
— Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) October 4, 2018
you don't write this unless you don't have the votes and/or realize your credibility has been shot https://t.co/RXPUCaQxbO via @WSJOpinion
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2018
Your shameful and deliberately polarizing performance in that hearing room was in total contradiction to the sweet reason expressed in this op-ed. That's why 2400+ law professors https://t.co/V5wfv1NOqc said you do not belong on the court. https://t.co/iQLbDU6IyC
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) October 5, 2018
And finally:
shorter Brett:
What happened in my Supreme Court hearing stays in my Supreme Court hearing
— Tim Dickinson (@7im) October 5, 2018
