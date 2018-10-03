Sick of Being Confronted, McConnell Vows GOP 'Will Not Be Intimidated by These People' (aka Engaged Constituents Opposed to Kavanaugh)

An apparently perturbed Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says that the loud, outraged, and determined constituents who have been letting Republican lawmakers know just how much they do not want Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the Supreme Court will not be listened to or have an impact on his effort to ram the nominee through in the coming days.

"There is no chance in the world they're going to scare us out of doing our duty," McConnell declared on the Senate floor Wednesday morning, after referencing lawmakers who have been confronted at airports, in their offices, or in Senate offices on Capitol Hill.

"I don't care how many members they chase, how many people they harass here in the halls," McConnell continued, "I wanna make one thing perfectly clear: we will not be intimated by these people."

.@senatemajldr on people protesting GOP Senate members: “There is no chance in the world they’re going to scare us out of doing our duty.” pic.twitter.com/aGcjj044CJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 3, 2018

By "these people," of course, McConnell really means constituents—members of the American voting public, many of them women—who are beyond incredulous that after the credible accusations levied against Kavanaugh and his response to them is still the preferred choice of the GOP to be the next person given a lifetime seat on the nation's highest court.

Even leaving aside his overall antogonistic judicial record when it comes to women's choice and reproductive rights as well as his history as a partisan hack and right-wing jurist, over 500 law professors in an open letter on Wednesday said that Kavanaugh is not qualified to be a federal judge.

But McConnell's dismissal of those passionately and forcefully voicing their opinions was telling. As Rafi Schwartz wrote for Splinter News after McConnell's latest remarks: