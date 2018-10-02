Published on
by

Here's a Very Smart and Informative Video Entitled "How We Know Brett Kavanaugh Is Lying"

Want to hear a good explanation of why Kavanaugh proved himself a liar last week?

by
0 Comments

Nathan J. Robinson, editor-in-chief of Current Affairs, explains why it's pretty clear to see Brett Kavanaugh is a liar. (Image: Screenshot/YouTube/Current Affairs)

Recognizing that his 10,000-word essay was potentially "a lot" for some consumers, Nathan J. Robinson, editor-in-chief of Current Affairs magazine, has created a video version with the same title—"How We Know Kavanaugh Is Lying"—for those who might find it easier to digest.

Robinson first published his essay on Saturday, after the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, but the video version was posted online Monday evening.

If you have 15 minutes and want to hear a good explanation of why Kavanaugh proved himself a liar whereas Ford came out of her testimony more credible than even before she went in, you can watch the video below:

If you like to read lots of smart words stringing together cogent arguments and facts, there's a link to Robinson's essay right here.

As numerous observers and lawmakers have now pointed out, if it's shown definitively that Kavanaugh lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee while under oath, that would be a clear case of perjury and "disqualifying" for a nominee seeking a lifetime seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Indeed, as Sen. Bernie Sanders declared Monday night, if Kavanaugh lied about anything that would be a "federal crime."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Brett Kavanaugh, US Supreme Court