Palestinians Mourn and Demand Justice After Israeli Snipers Murder Two Young Children in Gaza

"Israel's use of deadly force against unarmed protesters on Friday is characteristic of its actions throughout the Great March of Return, during which more than 150 Palestinians have been killed."

A photo of 11-year-old Nasser Musabeh, who was shot and killed by Israeli troops on Friday's ongoing protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, is displayed at the classroom in his school in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (Photo: Sanad Abu Latifa/AP)

After Israeli snipers massacred seven Palestinians—including two young children—and injured over 500 during protests against Israel's brutal occupation on Friday, thousands of Gazans on Saturday attended funerals for those who were killed and demanded justice from the international community.

Among those killed by Israeli forces on Friday were 11-year-old Naser Azmi Musbeh and 14-year-old Mohammed Naif al-Houm.

As Middle East Eye reported: "At least 509 were injured, three of them in serious condition. According to Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson of the health ministry, four paramedics, four journalists, and 90 children were injured by live ammunition."

(Note: While the following video states Musbeh was 12 years old—the age initially given by the Gaza Health Ministry—Musbeh's family told the Associated Press that his date of birth was Dec. 29, 2006.)

Friday was reportedly the deadliest day of anti-occupation demonstrations since May, when Israeli forces killed 60 Gazans and injured thousands more.

As Common Dreams reported, the United Nations Human Rights Council voted overwhelmingly in May to dispatch war crimes investigators to probe Israel's ongoing massacre of innocent Palestinians.

"Israel's use of deadly force against unarmed protesters on Friday is characteristic of its actions throughout the Great March of Return, during which more than 150 Palestinians have been killed, including 31 children, three persons with disabilities, three paramedics and two journalists," Maureen Clare Murphy of Electronic Intifada noted on Saturday.

"More than 10,000 have been injured and required hospitalization, around half of them wounded by live fire," Murphy added. "There have been 77 cases of injuries requiring amputation, among them 14 children and one woman. Twelve patients have been paralyzed due to spinal cord injury and two of them have died."

