World Audibly Laughs After Trump Claims His Administration Among Most Accomplished in US History During UN Address

"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," Trump declared before laughter broke out in the hall.

President Donald Trump addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. (Photo: UN News Center)

Just seconds into his address to the United Nation General Assembly on Tuesday morning, laughter broke out among the venerated crowd of global leaders and diplomats when President Donald Trump tried to claim that his administration has been among the most successful in the nearly 250 years since the U.S. was founded.

"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," Trump declared before audible laughter broke out in the hall.

Watch:

"Didn't expect that reaction," Trump said with a smile, "But that's okay."

