As Right-Wingers Push Trump to Fire Rosenstein, Here's What to Do If He Does

As prominent right-wing provocateurs immediately took to social media on Friday to call on President Donald Trump to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein "today" after the New York Times reported that he suggested cabinet officials should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, progressive advocacy groups detailed rapid response plans to ensure Americans are organized and prepared to take to the streets if the president acts on these demands.

"The Rod Rosenstein Rapid Response Plan: If actions are triggered BEFORE 2 p.m. local time —> events will begin at 5 p.m. local time. If actions are triggered AFTER 2 p.m. local time —> events will begin at noon local time the following day," announced Jordan Uhl, a campaigner with MoveOn.org.

Uhl also directed concerned U.S. residents to the TrumpIsNotAboveTheLaw.org website to find local demonstrations.

The Rod Rosenstein Rapid Response Plan: If actions are triggered BEFORE 2 p.m. local time —> events will begin @ 5 p.m. local time. If actions are triggered AFTER 2 p.m. local time —> events will begin @ noon local time the following day. MORE: https://t.co/G9mzTITnUo — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 21, 2018

While the Rosenstein story by the Times sent shockwaves on Friday afternoon, independent journalist Marcy Wheeler worried that reporting now "gives Trump his excuse to fire" the Deputy Attorney General.

But if he does so, at least 400,000 people have pledged to take to the streets in over 900 cities throughout the United States if Trump decides to fire Rosenstein, who oversees Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"Donald Trump could be preparing to put himself above the law. We won't allow it," organizers of the nationwide demonstrations note on their website. "Trump will create a constitutional crisis if he fires special counsel Robert Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein."

"Our response in the hours following a potential power grab will dictate what happens next—whether Congress will stand up to Trump or allow him to move our democracy toward authoritarianism," the groups add.

Find an event near you: