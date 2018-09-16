Published on
Super Typhoon Mangkhut Rips Through Hong Kong After Pummeling Philippines

Cellphone videos show just how destructive the storm has been. 

Windows of commercial building damaged by typhoon on September 16, 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. City officials raised the storm alert to T10, it's highest level, as Typhoon Mangkhut landed on Hong Kong.

Deadly Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into mainland China Sunday, but not before deadly 100-plus mph winds ripped through the Philippines and Hong Kong.

In the Philippines, the New York Times reports more than 60 were killed in landslides and flooding, while millions are affected with homes and communities destroyed. Now the storm is in China, where two were already killed in Guangdong province. 

The 105 mph storm has triggered surges at least 10 feet high, according to China Central Television, and Macau was forced to close its casinos for the first time.

It is believed the storm is the strongest to hit Hong Kong since Typhoon York in 1999. Most of these videos were filmed by citizens in Hong Kong:

