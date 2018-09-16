Super Typhoon Mangkhut Rips Through Hong Kong After Pummeling Philippines

Deadly Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into mainland China Sunday, but not before deadly 100-plus mph winds ripped through the Philippines and Hong Kong.

In the Philippines, the New York Times reports more than 60 were killed in landslides and flooding, while millions are affected with homes and communities destroyed. Now the storm is in China, where two were already killed in Guangdong province.

The 105 mph storm has triggered surges at least 10 feet high, according to China Central Television, and Macau was forced to close its casinos for the first time.

It is believed the storm is the strongest to hit Hong Kong since Typhoon York in 1999. Most of these videos were filmed by citizens in Hong Kong:

Many parts of #Macau were left seriously flooded, suffering power cuts after #Mangkhut raged through the city. https://t.co/5PRCqyN3nK pic.twitter.com/2qLExJL6Gp — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) September 16, 2018

Scaffolding collapse at a building site in Kowloon pic.twitter.com/O69ILlXOJr — 高地柏啲 (香港) (@HighlandPaddyHK) September 16, 2018

Starting a thread of various videos today in HK and Shenzhen as the world’s strongest storm #TyphoonManghkut wiping our cities. (Videos are not mine but collected from messages doing the rounds w WhatsApp and WeChat) pic.twitter.com/FXU5ITrFqN — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) September 16, 2018

Someone’s apartment in the east side of HK pic.twitter.com/2LaVZm2RX1 — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) September 16, 2018