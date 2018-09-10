While Staying Out of NY Governor's Race, Sanders Endorses Zephyr Teachout and Jumaane Williams

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday waded into New York's upcoming statewide primary elections to offer enthusiastic endorsements of Zephyr Teachout for attorney general and Jumaane Williams for lieutenant governor, but progressives were quick to notice that one prominent name was absent from the Vermont senator's announcement: Cynthia Nixon.

"I was proud to support Bernie Sanders when he started a rising progressive tide in 2016. That tide is now a blue wave, and I'm honored to receive his endorsement as we ride that wave to defeat an establishment afraid of the real change we can create."

—Jumaane WilliamsWhile Sanders said in a statement that "we need to elect all the progressives running" in New York, the nation's most popular politician didn't mention or endorse Nixon, a self-described democratic socialist who is fighting an uphill battle against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

"The progressive movement today is transforming American politics from coast to coast. This Thursday, New York state voters can take us a major step forward by supporting all those candidates who are prepared to transform the Democratic Party and fight for economic, social, racial, and environmental justice," Sanders said. "I would like to offer specific endorsements to two candidates I have known for many years, who are leaders of the progressive movement in New York and who stood with us in 2016: Jumaane Williams for lieutenant governor and Zephyr Teachout for attorney general."

Williams, who is Nixon's running mate, "has shown himself to be a bold and independent leader who will fight for working people in every corner of the state," Sanders noted. "Zephyr's work to reform our campaign finance system demonstrates her commitment to ensuring that the government works for all people and not just the wealthy and the powerful."

Teachout and Williams both took to Twitter to welcome Sanders' endorsement, which comes just three days before New Yorkers head to the polls.

Thank you Senator Sanders. As AG I will stand up to corporate $$$ and against corruption, using the sword of law for people, not the powerful. https://t.co/KUnjWar3MD — Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) September 10, 2018

"I was proud to support Bernie Sanders when he started a rising progressive tide in 2016," Williams wrote. "That tide is now a blue wave, and I'm honored to receive his endorsement as we ride that wave to defeat an establishment afraid of the real change we can create.

I was proud to support @BernieSanders when he started a rising progressive tide in 2016. That tide is now a #BlueWave, & I'm honored to receive his endorsement as we ride that wave to defeat an establishment afraid of the real change we can create. #ItsTime #LetsGo! https://t.co/rblsFVM5Dk — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) September 10, 2018

According to a new Siena College survey out on Monday, the attorney general primary is still a tossup, with Teachout currently polling in third place—just seven points behind frontrunner and Wall Street favorite Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.).