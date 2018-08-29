'Disgusting' and 'Racist': Trump-Backed Ron DeSantis Tells Florida to Not 'Monkey This Up' By Electing Andrew Gillum as First Black Governor

In an appearance on Fox News less than a day after his victory in Florida's Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)—who was enthusiastically endorsed by President Donald Trump—called on Floridians to not "monkey this up" by electing his Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum, who became the first black gubernatorial nominee in Florida's history in an upset victory Tuesday night.

Watch:

Uh Ron DeSantis just said FL shouldn't "monkey this up" by electing Andrew Gillum pic.twitter.com/nDPp3Hx7zc — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) August 29, 2018

In a statement following DeSantis' remarks, Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said, "It's disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles."