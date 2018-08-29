Published on
by

'Disgusting' and 'Racist': Trump-Backed Ron DeSantis Tells Florida to Not 'Monkey This Up' By Electing Andrew Gillum as First Black Governor

"It's disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles," Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said

by
0 Comments

The Republican congressman's comments come just hours after his victory in Tuesday night's gubernatorial primary. (Photo: Fox News/Screengrab)

In an appearance on Fox News less than a day after his victory in Florida's Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)—who was enthusiastically endorsed by President Donald Trump—called on Floridians to not "monkey this up" by electing his Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum, who became the first black gubernatorial nominee in Florida's history in an upset victory Tuesday night.

Watch:

In a statement following DeSantis' remarks, Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said, "It's disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Florida, Donald Trump, Democratic Party