Pointing Out Ivanka's Complicity in Anti-Choice, Anti-Equality Administration, First Daughter's Tweet Celebrating Women's Empowerment Panned

While Americans across the country observed Women's Equality Day by expressing gratitude for the work of previous generations of feminists and pledged to continue fighting for equal pay, reproductive freedom, and other rights, hundreds were incensed when President Donald Trump's older daughter claimed to advocate for women's "empowerment."

"When women around the globe are empowered to fully and freely participate in all aspects of society, the world will be more safe, just and prosperous for all!" wrote Ivanka, who serves as a senior adviser to the president.

On #WomensEqualityDay, 98 years ago today, American women were given the right to vote.

When women around the globe are empowered to fully and freely participate in all aspects of society, the world will be more safe, just and prosperous for all! pic.twitter.com/TapYek9bBz — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 26, 2018

Ivanka's tweet came a day before she was scheduled to speak about the administration's "efforts to advance women's empowerment in the Americas" at the Organization of American States (OAC) headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Today, U.S. Mission to @OAS_official announced visit by @WhiteHouse Advisor @IvankaTrump and @opicgov President & CEO Washburne to address the organization’s member states on Administration efforts to advance women’s empowerment in the Americas on Aug. 27. https://t.co/KITeDGKUJq — Department of State (@StateDept) August 24, 2018

The tweeted message and Ivanka's planned talk were viewed as direct contradictions to her father's administration, which has shuttered the White House Office of Women and Girls and scrapped an Obama-era rule mandating that companies report pay data in order to root out wage discrimination.

The president also said in 2016 that women who seek abortion care should face "some form of punishment," and has nominated two anti-choice judges to the U.S. Supreme Court.

No. Ivanka Trump can't have it both ways - she works for, protects, empowers Trump, an abuser of women. Ivanka Trump is not suitable for any role in the area of empowering women. She betrays women daily. — Flinty Maguire (@FlintyMaguire) August 27, 2018

In an interview with CBS last year, Ivanka denied that she was "complicit" in her father's administration. She has frequently attempted to sanitize Trump's presidency and policies by claiming to fight for paid maternity leave while releasing a plan that would only offer leave at the expense of senior citizens, and claiming to be "vehemently against" the separation of thousands of families at the U.S.-Mexico border under the administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy—while staying silent on the issue until August, when the crisis had gone on for three months.

On Twitter, Ivanka's Women's Equality Day tweet garnered nearly 2,000 responses, many from people pointing out that her active involvement in an administration that has worked toward stripping millions of American women of their health insurance and is moving toward eliminating basic reproductive rights for women, speaks far louder about her views on women's rights than a statement on social media.

Will @IvankaTrump explain to @OAS_official how @realDonaldTrump “empowers” women by putting them in cages when they seek asylum & rip their babies out of their arms? And how she supports a family leave policy that would force new moms to borrow against their Social Security? — Tedmom (@Tedmom) August 27, 2018

Women’s empowerment? US administration decreased access to health care for women which women need to plan pregnancies and succeed at work and school. @IvankaTrump — Momi'sMom (@Momis_Mom) August 27, 2018

“Women around the globe” includes those mothers who have had their children taken from them by the trump mob. Tone deafness is a specialty for you, isn’t it? — Joanne RN (@jlblueskies) August 26, 2018