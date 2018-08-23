In One Breath, Trump Claims Campaign Finance Violations 'Not a Big Deal,' But Says Criminals 'Flipping' on Higher-Ups 'Almost Ought To Be Outlawed'

In more or less one breath on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said on national television that campaign finance violations are "not a big deal," but that law enforcement officials getting people to "flip" on higher-up criminals "almost out to be outlawed."

The interview with Ainsley Earhardt at Fox & Friends (among the president's favorite shows) comes less than two days after his longtime personal attorney and former campaign chairman, Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort respectively, were both made felons in cases stemming from the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Watch: