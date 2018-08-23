Published on
by

In One Breath, Trump Claims Campaign Finance Violations 'Not a Big Deal,' But Says Criminals 'Flipping' on Higher-Ups 'Almost Ought To Be Outlawed'

It can actually be quite revealing when the president gets with his friends over at Fox & Friends.

by
0 Comments

President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday morning for a sit-down interview. (Image: Fox & Friends/Screenshot)

In more or less one breath on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said on national television that campaign finance violations are "not a big deal," but that law enforcement officials getting people to "flip" on higher-up criminals "almost out to be outlawed."

The interview with Ainsley Earhardt at Fox & Friends (among the president's favorite shows) comes less than two days after his longtime personal attorney and former campaign chairman, Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort respectively, were both made felons in cases stemming from the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Watch:

 

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, Robert Mueller