Published on
by

What Is Democratic Socialism? Senator Bernie Sanders Explains

For one thing, "it means ending the international disgrace of the United States being the only major country on earth not to guarantee healthcare to all people as a right while we end up spending twice as much per capita on healthcare as any other major nation."

by
0 Comments

Those who support the ideological underpinnings and policy solutions espoused by democratic socialism, concluded Sanders, ultimately "want a government which represents all of us, not just the one percent." (Image: DonkeyHotey/flickr/cc)

Democratic socialism is growing in popularity, but what the heck does it even mean?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday morning offered this simple explanation in the form of a new video aimed at a U.S. audience:

Among other things, said Sanders, "it means ending the international disgrace of the United States being the only major country on earth not to guarantee healthcare to all people as a right while we end up spending twice as much per capita on healthcare as any other major nation."

Those who support the ideological underpinnings and policy solutions espoused by democratic socialism, concluded Sanders, ultimately "want a government which represents all of us, not just the one percent."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Socialism, Bernie Sanders