What Is Democratic Socialism? Senator Bernie Sanders Explains

Democratic socialism is growing in popularity, but what the heck does it even mean?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday morning offered this simple explanation in the form of a new video aimed at a U.S. audience:

The good news is, the ideas that we have been talking about—Medicare for all, making public colleges and universities tuition-free, leaving a healthy planet for our kids and grandkids—are now mainstream ideas supported by the vast majority of the American people. pic.twitter.com/xUrgFyd63r — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 20, 2018

Among other things, said Sanders, "it means ending the international disgrace of the United States being the only major country on earth not to guarantee healthcare to all people as a right while we end up spending twice as much per capita on healthcare as any other major nation."

Those who support the ideological underpinnings and policy solutions espoused by democratic socialism, concluded Sanders, ultimately "want a government which represents all of us, not just the one percent."