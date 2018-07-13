Published on
by

At Least 28 Civilians Killed by US-Led Bombing of Ice Factory in Syria

"The coalition or our partner forces may have conducted" the airstrike, spokesperson says

by
0 Comments
Demonstrators carry signs during an anti-war protest after President Donald Trump launched airstrikes in Syria

 Demonstrators carry signs during an anti-war protest after President Donald Trump launched airstrikes in Syria, April 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

The U.S. has admitted it may have been responsible for an airstrike in eastern Syrian that a war monitoring group says killed 28 civilians.

The bombing took place late Thursday in the eastern province of Deir al Zour, hitting near the villages of al Soussa and al Baghouz, according to Syrian state news agency SANA and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

According to the U.K.-based Observatory, the civilians had sought shelter at an ice factory in the ISIS-held area.

SANA put the death toll at 30, adding that others were injured in the strike as well, and that the death toll could mount.

ISIS militants were also said to be among the dead, with the Observatory saying the total death toll was at least 54.

Coalition spokesman Col.Sean Ryan told Reuters, "The Coalition or our partner forces may have conducted strikes in the vicinity of al Soussa and Baghour Fukhani yesterday." He added in his email to the news agency that the report of civilian casualties had been forwarded to the "Civilian Casualty Cell for further assessment."

Transparency group Airwars says that "almost all coalition strikes in early 2018—and claims of civilian harm—were now focused on eastern Syria."

The latest strikes are part of the coalition's "Operation Roundup," which touts its "precision coalition strike support" as it targets the extremist group on the Iraq-Syria border along the middle Euphrates River Valley.

The coalition, Airwars notes, has carried out over 15,000 airstrikes in Syria since 2014.

 

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, War & Peace
,
US Military, Syria, War on Terror