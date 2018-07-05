Lord Mayor of UK's Fourth Largest City Offers 5 Reasons Why "Wasteman" Trump Officially Banned

With nationwide protests in the U.K. already planned in anticipation of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump later this summer, the mayor of the country's fourth largest city on Wednesday announced a council meeting that Trump—being the "wasteman" that he is—would not be welcome in Sheffield.

At a city council meeting reportedly filled to capacity, Lord Mayor Magid Magid told his fellow local lawmakers and town residents that Trump was "banned" from the city, citing numerous violations of decency and morality.

"In this current climate of politics where fear and hate is widespread, the last thing we need is a world leader like Donald J Trump being a spurting cesspit of hate, stoking divisions between communities while scapegoating minorities," Magid said in a statement.

Of Sheffield, he added, "I am proud to be the lord mayor of a city where there is an amazingly culture of diversity. Where we don’t tolerate racism and xenophobia; where we not only celebrate all our differences but also unite on the things we have in common. We need now more than ever to come together in spite of our differences and empower everyone in our society and collectively work towards building a future where love and tolerance prevail, and where everybody belongs."

As the UK's Independent reports:

The mayor entered a council session with his mayoral chains, dressed in a sombrero "in solidarity with Mexicans, other Latinas and all people suffering at the hands of the Trump regime".

To top the look off, he wore a t-shirt that read 'Donald Trump is a wasteman' and, during a break in the council session, invited members of Sheffield's Mexican community to perform a traditional Mexican dance.

In a Twitter post, the mayor listed his reasons for calling Trump a "wasteman" and declared: "I Magid Magid, Lord Mayor & first citizen of this city hereby declare that not only is Donald J Trump (@realDonaldTrump) a WASTEMAN, but he is also henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield!"

As Common Dreams has previously reported, anti-Trump forces in the U.K. have said they are determined to make the entire country a "no-go area" for the U.S. president when and if he decides to visit.