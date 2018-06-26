NoMuslimBanEver: Rapid-Response Protests Nationwide After Court's Shameful Ruling

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court's "shameful" decision on Tuesday morning upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban from several majority-Muslim countries, civil liberties and religious freedom groups called on those outraged by the ruling to attend—or organize—a rapid-response rally in their local community.

The ACLU's "People Power" website was featuring rallies and demonstrations popping up nationwide and the group said the court's decision is just the latest indication that it will be up to the people act as the main bulwark against Trump's regressive and hateful agenda. Find an ACLU-organized event near you. MPower Change, a Muslim rights advocacy group, was also sponsoring local #StandWithMuslims events on their webpage: here.

"It is ultimately the people of this country who will determine its character and future," the ACLU said in a tweet. "The court failed today, and so the public is needed more than ever."

We must make it crystal clear to our elected representatives: If you are not taking action to rescind and dismantle Trump's Muslim ban, you are not upholding this country's most basic principles of freedom and equality. Attend a rally TODAY near you: https://t.co/8HgoQcVx0d pic.twitter.com/ngmsHeVdQv — ACLU (@ACLU) June 26, 2018 TAKE ACTION and fight the #MuslimBan today. Find an event near you: https://t.co/ZQOBzhOPL4 #NoMuslimBanEver #StandWithMuslims pic.twitter.com/N9MlLVFvFV — MPower Change (@MPower_Change) June 26, 2018

While people were encouraged to rally with friends, co-workers, and neighbors in their own towns and cities, protests were also organized outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.: