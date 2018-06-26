Published on
#NoMuslimBanEver: Rapid-Response Protests Nationwide After Court's Shameful Ruling

"It is ultimately the people of this country who will determine its character and future. The court failed today, and so the public is needed more than ever."

"We're at the Supreme Court right now to hold the court accountable for today's failure and stand with Muslim communities around the world." (Photo: ACLU)

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court's "shameful" decision on Tuesday morning upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban from several majority-Muslim countries, civil liberties and religious freedom groups called on those outraged by the ruling to attend—or organize—a rapid-response rally in their local community.

The ACLU's "People Power" website was featuring rallies and demonstrations popping up nationwide and the group said the court's decision is just the latest indication that it will be up to the people act as the main bulwark against Trump's regressive and hateful agenda. Find an ACLU-organized event near you. MPower Change, a Muslim rights advocacy group, was also sponsoring local #StandWithMuslims events on their webpage: here.

"It is ultimately the people of this country who will determine its character and future," the ACLU said in a tweet. "The court failed today, and so the public is needed more than ever."

 

While people were encouraged to rally with friends, co-workers, and neighbors in their own towns and cities, protests were also organized outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.:

