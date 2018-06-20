After Weeks of Lies and Cruel Family Separations, Trump Says He Will Sign Order to Save Children From Horror He Created

After weeks of spreading the outright lie that "Congress alone" can stop his administration's cruel practice of separating children from their families at the border, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will sign an executive order drafted by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen that will end family separations by locking kids and their parents up together.

"We want security and insist on security for our country. And we will have that. At the same time, we have compassion. We want to keep families together. It's very important. I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to do that," Trump said after his administration has already detained and traumatized thousands of children.

Following increasing levels of national outcry and global condemnation, Trump's announcement on Wednesday completely destroys the narrative—pushed by the White House and seized by GOP lawmakers—that the president was forced by existing laws to rip children from the arms of their parents, and that only legislation could stop the horrifying family separations.

"Mr. President, have a heart for a change. Take that goddamn pen of yours and do away with this horrendous inhumane policy of yours that rips children from the arms of their parents."

—Sen. Mazie Hirono

"Congress and the courts created this problem, and Congress alone can fix it," Nielsen falsely asserted just two days ago during a White House press briefing.

As independent commentators, reporters, and Democratic lawmakers have pointed out since Attorney General Jeff Sessions first unveiled the White House's so-called "zero tolerance" policy in early May, Trump has always had the power to end the family separation policy with a single pen stroke.

"Mr. President, have a heart for a change," Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said during a press conference late Tuesday. "Take that goddamn pen of yours and do away with this horrendous inhumane policy of yours that rips children from the arms of their parents."

Responding to Trump's plan to sign an executive order that he claims will stop family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, Win Without War director Stephen Miles declared that no piece of paper will undo the damage the White House has already done to thousands of innocent children.

"Trump can sign all the executive orders he wants," Miles wrote on Twitter. "It won't change the fact that his administration...chose to rip infants out of their parents arms in an effort to terrorize people seeking safety and refuge. A choice that reveals who he really is."