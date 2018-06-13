'This Is What Winning Looks Like': DNC Bans Donations From Fossil Fuel Companies

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution to ban campaign donations from fossil fuel companies.

Author and 350.org co-founder Bill McKibben called it a sign that the "social license of big oil is being steadily revoked." 350.org Action, for its part, declared, "This is what winning looks like, folks."

The development, first reported by the Huffington Post on Tuesday, is thanks to a resolution submitted by DNC committee member Christine Pelosi, who is also the daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

PASSED UNANIMOUSLY! THANK YOU @TheDemocrats for voting for climate action and campaign finance reform by getting fossil fuel PAC #OilMoneyOut of the #DNC! Huge shoutout to my colleagues and the grassroots #ActOnClimate #EndCitizensUnited activists who make change happen. pic.twitter.com/QAYbe4buZP — (((sfpelosi))) (@sfpelosi) June 9, 2018

The text cites the climate crisis's "existential threat to civilization," and asserts that "fossil fuel corporations are drowning our democracy in a tidal wave of dark oily money; they have deceived the public about the impacts of climate change, fought the growth of clean renewable energy, and corrupted our political system."

It goes on to note that hundreds of individual candidates in the party have already vowed not to take money from the dirty industry.

Hailing the decision as "big step," the youth-led Sunrise Movement welcomed also called on the DNC "step up further and refuse all donations over $200 from fossil fuel execs to prove they value young people's futures over oil and gas profits."

Wow. This is a big step AND it's serious proof that our pressure is working. Now, the DNC must step up further and refuse all donations over $200 from fossil fuel execs to prove they value young people's futures over oil and gas profits #NoFossilFuelMoneyhttps://t.co/n5Qs8fxCT7 pic.twitter.com/IPNcbabPSL — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) June 12, 2018

According to Huff Po, that could happen in two months as the DNC may vote in August on a resolution that would ban donations above that amount from individuals working for the fossil fuel industry.

Huff Po also notes that oil and gas companies dumped $7.6 million into Democratic races in 2016.