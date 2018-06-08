Published on
'Obstruction of Justice' Charge as Mueller Hits Manafort With New Indictment

"This is Mueller's first indictment with both a Russian and an American name on it."

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (R) arrives at the Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse for an arraignment hearing as a protester holds up a sign March 8, 2018 in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Paul Manafort, former manager of the Trump presidential campaign, was slapped by the Special Counsel Robert Mueller with a new indictment Friday afternoon based on charges of obstruction of justice.

According to the Associated Press, the newly unsealed charges against Manafort stem from his alleged efforts "to tamper with witnesses as he awaits trial of felony charges related to foreign lobbying work."

Konstantin Kilimnik, a longtime associate of both Trump and Manafort, was also charged.

Politico reports:  "A notice posted outside a courtroom at a federal courthouse near Capitol Hill said one of Mueller's top deputies, Andrew Weissman, was scheduled to present the indictment at 12:30 p.m. to U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather. The indictment was made public by the court a short time later."

MSNBC offered breaking coverage

