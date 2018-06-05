'God Bless Uh.....": It Once Again Looks Like Trump Doesn't Know Words to Song All Truly Great American Patriots Know By Heart

Having disinvited the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles from a celebration at the White House and replacing the event with a patriotic sing-along with some of the nation's military bands, President Donald Trump on Tuesday further embarrassed himself and the office of the president by appearing unable to follow along to one of the best known numbers of the teetering U.S. empire: "God Bless America."

Watch:

Trump unable to remember words to "God Bless America" at replacement event he commissioned to prove his patriotism: https://t.co/LrMPaCEnen pic.twitter.com/oCcWMX9g39 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 5, 2018

In response to the clip posted by Deadspin, one commenter lamented: "What an embarrassing, shabby, low rent period of history this is."

And fellow patriots, let the record show this isn't the first time Trump looks incredibly guilty of the deeply anti-patriotic sin of not knowing lyrics.

As Common Dreams reported in January of this year, the president struggled to mouth the words of the actual "National Anthem" before the national college football championship game in Atlanta.