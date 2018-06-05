Published on
'God Bless Uh.....": It Once Again Looks Like Trump Doesn't Know Words to Song All Truly Great American Patriots Know By Heart

"What an embarrassing, shabby, low rent period of history this is."

U.S. President Donald Trump sings the national anthem with a U.S. Army chorus during a 'Celebration of America' event on the south lawn of the White House June 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. The event, originally intended to honor the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, was cancelled by the Trump administration after the majority of the team declined to attend the event due to a disagreement with Trump over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Having disinvited the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles from a celebration at the White House and replacing the event with a patriotic sing-along with some of the nation's military bands, President Donald Trump on Tuesday further embarrassed himself and the office of the president by appearing unable to follow along to one of the best known numbers of the teetering U.S. empire: "God Bless America."

Watch:

In response to the clip posted by Deadspin, one commenter lamented: "What an embarrassing, shabby, low rent period of history this is."

And fellow patriots, let the record show this isn't the first time Trump looks incredibly guilty of the deeply anti-patriotic sin of not knowing lyrics.

As Common Dreams reported in January of this year, the president struggled to mouth the words of the actual "National Anthem" before the national college football championship game in Atlanta.

