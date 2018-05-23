Published on
Steve Bannon Predicts Trump Could Fire Rosenstein "Very Shortly"

Former top political strategist has much to say about about the ongoing circus at the White House

Steve Bannon, the former chief political strategist to President Donald Trump, sat with a lengthy interview with the BBC which will air later on Wednesday night. (Photo: Screenshot/BBC)

In an interview with the BBC set to air on Wednesday night, Trump's former White House political strategist Steve Bannon predicts that deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein could be fired by by the U.S. president "very shortly."

While Bannon says that special counsel Robert Mueller—who he describes as an "honorable guy"—should "not be fired," he said Rosenstein faces some tough choices and that ultimately he "is going to take the direct order of the president of the United States or I think Rosenstein will be fired."

As noted by The Hill, which obtained an audio recording of an unedited audio version of the interview,  Bannon's remarks arrive "amid increasing pressure on Rosenstein from Trump and his allies" and as the president has increased what legal experts warn is a troubling pattern of interference with the Justice Department.

So far, the BBC has only released these clips from the full interview:

The full interview will air Wednesday night on BCC's "Newsnight."

