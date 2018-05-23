Steve Bannon Predicts Trump Could Fire Rosenstein "Very Shortly"

In an interview with the BBC set to air on Wednesday night, Trump's former White House political strategist Steve Bannon predicts that deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein could be fired by by the U.S. president "very shortly."

While Bannon says that special counsel Robert Mueller—who he describes as an "honorable guy"—should "not be fired," he said Rosenstein faces some tough choices and that ultimately he "is going to take the direct order of the president of the United States or I think Rosenstein will be fired."

As noted by The Hill, which obtained an audio recording of an unedited audio version of the interview, Bannon's remarks arrive "amid increasing pressure on Rosenstein from Trump and his allies" and as the president has increased what legal experts warn is a troubling pattern of interference with the Justice Department.

So far, the BBC has only released these clips from the full interview:

“I do not think the president should testify, I just don't… I think he can answer those questions in writing. I do think he ought to answer the questions.”



Steve Bannon doesn’t think @realdonaldtrump should testify in court to the Mueller investigation #newsnight pic.twitter.com/A6a0MPbDkM — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 23, 2018

The full interview will air Wednesday night on BCC's "Newsnight."