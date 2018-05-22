Trump Says Historic Meeting With North Korea May Be Postponed

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signaled the highly anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, scheduled to take place in Singapore on June 12, could be postponed.
"If it doesn't happen, maybe it will happen later. Maybe it will happen at a different time, but we will see." Trump said ahead of a closed-door meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "It may not work out for June 12."
Watch:
President Trump on his potential summit with Kim Jong Un: “See what happens, whether or not it happens. If it does, it’ll be great. It’d be a great thing for North Korea. And if it doesn’t that’s okay too. Whatever it is, it is” https://t.co/GY7H4vkjgZ https://t.co/zWJ1cvLuJL
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 22, 2018
