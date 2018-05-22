Published on
Trump Says Historic Meeting With North Korea May Be Postponed

"It may not work out for June 12," Trump announced on Tuesday

A North Korea peace talks coin featuring Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un has been struck by the White House before their summit meeting. (Photograph: STR/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signaled the highly anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, scheduled to take place in Singapore on June 12, could be postponed.

"If it doesn't happen, maybe it will happen later. Maybe it will happen at a different time, but we will see." Trump said ahead of a closed-door meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "It may not work out for June 12."

Watch:

