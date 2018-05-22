'Once Again, Hurting Children': GAO Approves Trump's Plan to Take $7 Billion Back From Kids' Health Program

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Tuesday approved President Donald Trump's "despicable" proposal to slash more than $7 billion from the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which helps impoverished families provide healthcare to their kids.

The approval came by way of a GAO report delivered to Congress early Tuesday. The cuts to CHIP are part of a broader plan by the Trump administration to cancel $15.3 billion in previously approved funding. House Republicans reportedly have already drafted a bill that aligns with the president's proposal and plan to put the measure to a vote next month.

Republican Senate leaders haven't publicly revealed plans for passing a related bill. However, with the GAO's greenlight, as Politico explained, "the White House's plan for so-called rescissions will likely retain its filibuster-proof powers in the GOP-controlled Senate, easing the way for potential passage with a simple majority vote."

When Trump's plan was revealed earlier this month, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) had called it "despicable on every level," particularly considering that last year's #GOPTaxScam "gave a trillion dollars to billionaires & massive corporations."

Critics on Tuesday, responding to the GAO report, also referenced the tax overhaul forced through by Republican lawmakers and signed by Trump in December.

"Well, to be honest, this only makes sense," said one Twitter user caustically. "The GOP tax cuts for the rich aren't going to pay themselves. That cash has to come from somewhere."

Others weighed in on the basic cruelty of targeting a program that helps children.