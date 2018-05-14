Published on
Sanders Among Few US Lawmakers to Condemn 'Horrific' Israeli Attacks on Unarmed Gaza Protesters

"Over 50 killed in Gaza today and 2,000 wounded, on top of the 41 killed and more than 9,000 wounded over the past weeks. This is a staggering toll."

A wounded Palestinian boy is rushed to an ambulance at the border fence with Israel as mass demonstrations continue on May 14, 2018 in Gaza City, Gaza. Israeli soldiers killed at least 52 Palestinians and wounded over a thousand as the demonstrations coincided with the controversial opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. This marks the deadliest day of violence in Gaza since 2014.  (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Though many U.S. lawmakers chose to stay silent on Monday as Israeli forces massacred Palestinian protesters in Gaza, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was among those speaking out to condemn the violence—which Amnesty International warned may amount to "war crimes"—as he also called for the United States government to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, instead of sanctioning the intensification of it.

As of this writing, more than 52 people in Gaza reportedly killed and over a thousand injured by Israel's use of snipers and live fire.  In response, Philip Luther, research and advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, called Monday's violence "another horrific example of the Israeli military using excessive force and live ammunition in a totally deplorable way. This is a violation of international standards, in some instances committing what appear to be wilful killings constituting war crimes."

But while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was lambasted after issuing his support for Trump's decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, Palestinian rights advocates slammed the move as a clear effort to sabotage all current hopes for ending the decades-long Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the ongoing blockade of Gaza.

Sanders was not completely alone in Congress with his condemnation, as Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) also spoke out against Trump's policy in the Middle East and the ongoing "occupation" and "oppression" of the Palestinian people by the Israeli government:

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) also spoke out, calling the attacks on Palestinians in Gaza "horrific":

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

