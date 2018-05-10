Published on
by

'You Watch Too Much Movies': Watch ICE Refuse to Produce Warrant, Then Barge Into Home With Guns Drawn as Terrified Children Cry in Background

"An ICE warrant does not allow officers to enter a home without consent."

by
0 Comments

A woman and her children in National City, Calif. demanded to see ICE agents' arrest warrant when they raided the family's home looking for the woman's husband. The ICE agents mocked the woman's request. (Photo: @UniNoticias/Twitter/screenshot)

A woman in southern California repeatedly told Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents that her seven children were present and demanded to see their warrant as they forced their way—guns drawn and using heavy shields—into the family's home.

The agents were attempting to arrest Brianna Alonso's husband, Alberto Alonso-Hernandez, using a crowbar to pry open the home's back door. The agents had their guns drawn and began screaming at the family after entering the house.

When Alonso asked to see their warrant, one of the ICE agents said, "Ma'am, you're watching too much movies. We'll show you the warrant when we're done."

The couple's 11-year-old daughter also demanded that the agents present their warrant, and filmed the incident with a cell phone.

Watch:

"I don't want my kids to see the guns," Alonso told ABC 10 News in San Diego. "I see already from the window...they're coming with guns. I don't want my kids to see nothing like that."

Alonso-Hernandez is an undocumented immigrant who had returned to the U.S. to rejoin his family after being deported, Alonso told reporters. ICE claims he has re-entered the country 16 times, but the San Diego News Tribune reports that the agency's request for an arrest warrant for him cited only two deportations.

"He came here to the United States when he was 13 years old," she said.

The incident follows a similar case in New York, when a farmer found at least seven armed ICE agents pinning one of his employees, Marcial de Leon Aguilar, up against a wall and handcuffing him while his children were present. The farmer demanded to see paperwork regarding the arrest, but the agents refused.

"ICE needs a warrant. If they go on someone's property without one, they are violating the law," immigration law expert and Cornell law professor Stephen Yale-Loehr told Syracuse.com after Aguilar's arrest.

The ACLU of Southern California advises the public to ask to see a warrant should immigration authorities come to their home.

"You are not legally required to let them in unless they have a warrant," reads the group's guide. "A warrant of removal/deportation (ICE warrant) does not allow officers to enter a home without consent."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

FRIENDS: Help Us Fight

Independent journalism has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies. Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook. Never before has independent media been more endangered. If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support us now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing. Thank you. -- Craig Brown, Co-founder

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
US Department of Homeland Security, Immigration, Police State