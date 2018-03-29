Published on
Laughs All Around as Jim 'Mad Dog' Mattis Meets John 'Devil Incarnate' Bolton

Meeting for the first time at the Pentagon, Mattis told Bolton "it's good to finally meet you, since I've heard that you're actually the devil incarnate"

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, greets incoming National Security Advisor John Bolton upon his arrival for a meeting at the Pentagon, on March 29, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

No one thinks it's funny that John Bolton, who vociferously supported the invasion of Iraq and has called for the bombing of North Korea and Iran, will be America's next national security adviser—except, apparently, Defense Secretary James "Mad Dog" Mattis.

Meeting Bolton for the first time in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Mattis joked, "It's good to finally meet you, since I've heard that you're actually the devil incarnate."

The two men shared a laugh, but Bolton didn't deny his reputation. Then they entered the Pentagon.

Watch:

