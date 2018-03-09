No Stranger to Party Establishment's Tactics, Sanders Calls DCCC Attacks on Progressives "Appalling"

'What these organizations should not be doing is doing negative attacks on Democratic candidates,' says former presidential candidate

Sen. Bernie Sanders on the stage with DNC chairman Tom Perez during a Democratic Party "unity tour" last year. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Having tasted what it feels like to have the Establishment-wing of the Democratic Party put its thumb on the scale when he ran for president in 2016, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is telling the congressional campaign arm of the party to stop working against progressive candidates in contested primary races this election season.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Sanders said that it's "appalling" and "not acceptable" for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), whose mission is to help candidates win in local districts nationwide, to be choosing favorites—as evidence shows it has— in Texas, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere.

"What these organizations should not be doing is doing negative attacks on Democratic candidates," Sanders told AP. "That just continues the process of debasing the Democratic system in this country and is why so many people are disgusted with politics."

