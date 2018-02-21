Sanders's New Book Announcement Spurs Speculation About 2020 Run

Published on
by

Sanders's New Book Announcement Spurs Speculation About 2020 Run

His book, according to the publisher, will focus on "what he's been doing to oppose the Trump agenda and strengthen the progressive movement, and how we go forward as a nation."

by
0 Comments
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

On Wednesday, the publisher of Sen. Bernie Sanders's new book announced it will be available exactly one week after the November midterm elections. (Photo: Gage Skidmore/flickr/cc)

The announcement Wednesday of Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) new book, set to be published exactly one week after the 2018 midterm elections, has spurred speculation that he could make another run for president in 2020.

In Where We Go From Here, the senator's forthcoming book, "America's most popular political figure speaks about what he's been doing to oppose the Trump agenda and strengthen the progressive movement, and how we go forward as a nation," according to a statement (pdf) released by the publisher, St. Martin's Press. It will be available Nov. 13, 2018.

This will be Sanders's third book in as many years. In 2016, he published Our Revolution: A Future To Believe In. Last year, he put out Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution, in which he shared "ideas for continuing a political revolution to fight for a progressive economic, environmental, racial and social justice agenda that creates jobs, raises wages, protects the environment and provides healthcare for all."

"Aspiring presidential candidates in previous cycles have routinely published books laying out their policy visions and personal stories," CNN noted. "Barack Obama's best-seller The Audacity of Hope—which came out in the fall of 2006—was a foundational piece of his 2008 presidential campaign. Other recent examples of the genre: Mitt Romney's No Apology—published in spring 2010—and Hillary Clinton's Hard Choices, published in summer 2014."

Sanders has declined to say much publicly about the potential of a 2020 run, though when asked about it Tuesday, he told the Chicago Sun-Times: "Am I thinking about it? Yes I am. Have I made a decision? Absolutely not." He is currently campaigning for his U.S. Senate seat while also offering support to progressive candidates nationwide in the lead-up to the midterms in November.

News of his trip to Iowa for former aide Pete D'Alessandro, who is running for Congress, has contributed to the speculation about Sanders's future plans. Other moves that have raised eyebrows in recent months include a private January meeting with key members of his 2016 campaign team.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

THE LAST FIREWALL AGAINST THE LIES

Independent media has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies.   Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook.  Never before has independent media been more endangered.  If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support our critical Winter campaign now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing.

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Election 2020, US Senate, Vermont