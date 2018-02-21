Sanders's New Book Announcement Spurs Speculation About 2020 Run

The announcement Wednesday of Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) new book, set to be published exactly one week after the 2018 midterm elections, has spurred speculation that he could make another run for president in 2020.

In Where We Go From Here, the senator's forthcoming book, "America's most popular political figure speaks about what he's been doing to oppose the Trump agenda and strengthen the progressive movement, and how we go forward as a nation," according to a statement (pdf) released by the publisher, St. Martin's Press. It will be available Nov. 13, 2018.

This will be Sanders's third book in as many years. In 2016, he published Our Revolution: A Future To Believe In. Last year, he put out Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution, in which he shared "ideas for continuing a political revolution to fight for a progressive economic, environmental, racial and social justice agenda that creates jobs, raises wages, protects the environment and provides healthcare for all."

"Aspiring presidential candidates in previous cycles have routinely published books laying out their policy visions and personal stories," CNN noted. "Barack Obama's best-seller The Audacity of Hope—which came out in the fall of 2006—was a foundational piece of his 2008 presidential campaign. Other recent examples of the genre: Mitt Romney's No Apology—published in spring 2010—and Hillary Clinton's Hard Choices, published in summer 2014."

Sanders has declined to say much publicly about the potential of a 2020 run, though when asked about it Tuesday, he told the Chicago Sun-Times: "Am I thinking about it? Yes I am. Have I made a decision? Absolutely not." He is currently campaigning for his U.S. Senate seat while also offering support to progressive candidates nationwide in the lead-up to the midterms in November.

News of his trip to Iowa for former aide Pete D'Alessandro, who is running for Congress, has contributed to the speculation about Sanders's future plans. Other moves that have raised eyebrows in recent months include a private January meeting with key members of his 2016 campaign team.