Backing Democrats' Narrative, FBI Has "Grave Concerns" About Memo Trump "100%" Will Release

Backing objections by Democrats who say a memo that GOP memebrs of the House Intelligence Commitee voted earlier this week to release is based on misleading and "cherry-picked" information, the FBI on Wednesday said it has "grave concerns" about releasing it even as the White House has signaled it will soon make it public.

After Trump's State of the Union pspeech on Tuesday night, the president was overheard telling a Republican congress that "100%" he would release the controversial memo. On Wednesday, White House chief of staff said the administration is moving reviewing the memo, but that it would be released "pretty quick."

The FBI's pushback on Wednesday is notable, says Axios reporter Shane Savitsky, because its "strong language in the first on-the-record statement about the memo from the FBI, highlighting concerns about perceived political bias and the rushed declassification of material related to the Russia investigation via an arcane House rule."

According to Politico, both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray have expressed concerns directly to the White House: