'Trump Not Welcome': Swiss Group Drops 60-Meter Mountaintop Banner Near Davos

Though the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the posh city of Davos, Switzerland is too heavily guarded and insulated for much up-close-and-personal protest, Swiss activists took advantage of the nation's mountainous landscape on Thursday as they dropped a 60-meter long banner expressing their contempt for U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrived at the gathering of global elites: "TRUMP NOT WELCOME."

Dropping their massive banner from the relatively nearby cliffs of the Elhorn near Sargans, the activist group Compax—which focuses on building a fairer, greener economy and a more compassionate society—said it hopes their message reaches Trump.

"U.S. President Donald Trump stands for racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, sexism, hostility towards women, warfare, denial of climate change, attacks on human rights and a policy that deepens poverty and inequality," the group said in a statement. "It is important to remain critical and continue to resist the misanthropic policies of Administration Trump, despite the fact that Donald Trump gives an average of six lies a day and the resulting wear and tear. This is what we are doing with our protest today."

"Be it during a flyby through the valley here or through his daily television consumption," said chairperson Andreas Freimüller, the hope is that Trump knows he is not welcome and that audiences around the world, including in the U.S, know that many in Switzerland object to his policies and his visit.

"We hope," the group said, "Fox News will cover our protest, too."