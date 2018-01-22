While Schumer Mercilessly Criticized for Caving to GOP, These 16 Senators Praised for Standing Firm for Dreamers

As progressives and immigrant rights advocates lampooned House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday for caving to Republicans over the #TrumpShutdown—a deal whose critics say betrays undocumented Dreamers who again face the threat of deportation every day a permanent fix for the DACA program is not reached—the Democrats, and lone Independent, who voted against the deal received applause for standing firm.

"Shame on @TheDemocrats who claimed to support undocumented youth, they had the ball in their court, and they gave in without getting anything." WATCH PRESSCON LIVE: https://t.co/cDXtIjlYZl — United We Dream (#DreamActNow: 478-488-8059) (@UNITEDWEDREAM) January 22, 2018

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, was among those who chastised Schumer for brokering the deal and the 32 other Democrats who voted in favor of it.

"America needed leadership today. We did not get it from either party" said Gupta in a statement. "And we are deeply disappointed in a 'deal' that relies upon the promises of Mitch McConnell. The road to the Trump shutdown was paved with broken promises and bad faith from Republican leaders, and there is little reason to believe that will change."

But while Gupta delivered that message to those who voted in favor of the deal, separately her group made sure it thanked the 15 Democratic Senators, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who stood firm in their support for Dreamers and voted against it:

Meanwhile, this was the scene at a rally on Capitol Hill on Monday afternoon: