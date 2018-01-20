Resistance Groups Protest #TrumpShutdown as Women's March Begins Weekend of Action

This post has been updated.

As Americans woke up to the news on Saturday morning that the government had shut down over night, resistance groups and lawmakers urged citizens to mobilize against the Republican Party's refusal to include protections for young undocumented immigrants in a spending bill.

Are you fired up by the chaos and meanness of the @realDonaldTrump Administration? Concerned about the direction of our great nation? Motivated by the totally unnecessary #TrumpShutdown?



Go march today at #WomensMarch2018. Know the power you have to help change history. https://t.co/GAo4Zf2ZcL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 20, 2018

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), one of the most vocal Trump critics in Congress, called on the thousands of people expected to attend events marking the first anniversary of the Women's March to voice their anger over the shutdown.

Meanwhile, MoveOn.org sent an email to its supporters urging them to organize or attend "speak-out" events next Monday through Wednesday.

"Trump is tweeting up a storm to pass blame for his shutdown off onto Democrats because they stood strong for Dreamers and resisted his radical agenda," wrote the group. "But we won't stand for it—and MoveOn members and our allies are going to show up at speak-out actions across the country this next week to demand that the GOP end the #TrumpShutdown and get back to work to pass the Dream Act and fund CHIP."

If lawmakers are unable to reach a temporary spending deal this weekend funding the government through February, the full government shutdown impacting "non-essential" federal offices will go into effect Monday.

Events in Santa Ana, California and Socorro, New Mexico were confirmed shortly after MoveOn.org made its appeal, while the group's Washington director, Ben Wikler, announced plans for protests at representatives' and senators' offices across the country.

So what happens now? We fight to win.



1. Join a @womensmarch event this weekend. Bring #TrumpShutdown signs. https://t.co/QxD7yPGyLh

2. https://t.co/aHJp3k5atY = protests at GOP Senate & Rep offices nationwide, Mon-Wed

3. CALL CONGRESS. Thx Ds! C'mon, Rs. 202-224-3121.



Plz RT! — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) January 20, 2018

As thousands took the streets across the country on Saturday for the first day of Women's March events, many protesters carried signs alluding to Democrats' demand for a clean DREAM Act, protecting young undocumented immigrants who have lived and worked in the U.S. for much of their lives, as well as children's health insurance, as part of any deal to fund the government.

Trump took note of the protesters who gathered by the thousands on Saturday, reminding his Twitter followers that "female unemployment" is currently low and appearing to feign ignorance regarding the Women's March's mission.

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

The unemployment rate for women began falling steadily in 2012, five years before Mr. Trump took office, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/ZIWZvVkMCO — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 20, 2018

Another top pick for the Museum of Gaslighting and Propaganda. https://t.co/KOYQuHGBTA — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) January 20, 2018

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of marchers gathered in cities around the world, ahead of Sunday's main event in Las Vegas. An estimated 120,000 men and women filled the streets of New York. Officials in other cities were still tallying numbers on Saturday. Images of the march in Washington, D.C. looked not unlike those from 2017, when the city's streets were filled with 400,000 demonstrators.