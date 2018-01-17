Facing Subpoena, Bannon Will "Fully Cooperate" With Mueller Probe: Reports

"He can say whatever the hell he wants to say to him about whatever topic that he wants."

Steve Bannon speaks before the arrival of Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore during a campaign event at Jordan's Activity Barn on December 11, 2017 in Midland City, Alabama. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Drawing from unnamed sources said to be familiar with the situation, reports on Wednesday suggested that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will "fully cooperate" when questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller and his team.

Though Bannon—ousted from the his top job with President Trump last year and then his job at Brietbart news earlier this month—reportedly invoked some form of "executive privilege" during his questioning by members of the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, new reporting by various outlets—including Axios, the Daily Beast, and NBC News—says that the far-right firebrand and Trump insider is prepared to be much more forthcoming with Mueller. As Common Dreams reported, it was revealed Tuesday that Mueller had served Bannon with a subpoena last week.

During his nearly 9-hour long testimony on Tuesday, according to NBC News,

Bannon told members of the House Intelligence Committee that the White House had instructed him not to answer questions related to his tenure in the administration and the transition period, citing a desire to exert executive privilege. The committee responded by issuing a separate subpoena to compel his responses to lawmakers.

Bannon is expected to be more forthcoming with Mueller’s team. "He'll answer any questions" Mueller wants to ask, one source close to Bannon told NBC News.

Axios reports that the Trump administration has "placed zero restrictions" on what Bannon can say to Mueller's team while the outlet's source told journalist Jonathan Swan : "He can say whatever the hell he wants to say to him about whatever topic that he wants."

The person who spoke to the Daily Beast said that "Mueller will hear everything Bannon has to say."

 

