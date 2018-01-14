BLOWBACK: Shit Hitting the Fan at Trump's Shithole Hotels
“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said last week
Trump properties around the world are facing blowback this weekend following President Trump's racist "Shithole Countries" comments to members of Congress this past week.
Thousands of Yelp users are rating Trump properties—leaving one–star reviews and describing the facilities as shitholes. The effort caused the luxury Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, to drop to a two–star rating, down from its average of four or five stars.
Multimedia artist Robin Bell, of Bell Visuals, projected the word “SHITHOLE”—with lots of poop emojis—onto President Trump’s Washington D.C. hotel Saturday night.
Video shows the word being projected onto the main entrance of Trump's shithole hotel.
Sh*thole Projection on Trump Hotel #Resist pic.twitter.com/5Y8xH54J5K
— robin bell (@bellvisuals) January 14, 2018
“Pay Trump Bribes Here,” “Emoluments Welcome,” “We are all Responsible to Stand Up and End White Supremacy,” "The President of the United States is a Known Racist and a Nazi Sympathizer," "This is Not a Drill" and "#RESIST" were also projected onto the building.
“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said last week, before suggesting that the U.S. bring in more immigrants from countries like Norway.
