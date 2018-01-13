OOOPS: 'Ballistic Missile Threat Inbound to Hawaii...This is Not a Drill'

OOOPS: 'Ballistic Missile Threat Inbound to Hawaii...This is Not a Drill'

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard tweeted that it was a false alarm.

This is Not a Drill

DEVELOPING...

Full-blown panic, chaos and rage are being reported after all Hawaiians received emergency alerts on their cell phones, televisions and radios Saturday morning warning that a ballistic missile attack was imminent.

President Trump was golfing at his Trump National Golf Club in Florida near his Mar-a-Lago estate when the alert was sent. Congresswoman Gabbard told MSNBC: “Our leaders have failed us. Donald Trump is taking too long. He's not taking this threat seriously ... This is literally life and death that is at stake.”

There was no follow-up text saying it was a false alarm until 38 minutes after the original alert.

