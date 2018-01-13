OOOPS: 'Ballistic Missile Threat Inbound to Hawaii...This is Not a Drill'

DEVELOPING...

Full-blown panic, chaos and rage are being reported after all Hawaiians received emergency alerts on their cell phones, televisions and radios Saturday morning warning that a ballistic missile attack was imminent.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard tweeted that it was a false alarm.

President Trump was golfing at his Trump National Golf Club in Florida near his Mar-a-Lago estate when the alert was sent. Congresswoman Gabbard told MSNBC: “Our leaders have failed us. Donald Trump is taking too long. He's not taking this threat seriously ... This is literally life and death that is at stake.”

There was no follow-up text saying it was a false alarm until 38 minutes after the original alert.

HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. THE ALERT WAS SENT OUT INADVERENTLY. I HAVE SPOKEN TO HAWAII OFFICIALS AND CONFIRMED THERE IS NO THREAT. pic.twitter.com/hwRGct2aTa — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiPress) January 13, 2018

The moment the EAS alert interrupted Hawaiian TV is terrifying pic.twitter.com/pVwpCBeRgD — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 13, 2018

This is the full text of the emergency alert that was mistakenly issued for Hawaii. Again, NO missiles have been launched. pic.twitter.com/FLGSd4Er9V — Michael van Poppel (@mpoppel) January 13, 2018

