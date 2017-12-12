Huckabee Sanders Says "Only If Your Mind Is in the Gutter" Could You Think Trump's Attack on Gillibrand Contained Sexual Innuendo

Following fallout and outrage by numerous Democrats and the general public on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to a question about the "sexual innuendo" contained in a tweet sent by President Donald Trump about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) by saying that "only if your mind is in the gutter" could someone interpret the president's words in that way.

Watch:

Sarah Sanders says Trump's Gillibrand tweet does not include a sexual innuendo: "Only if your mind is in the gutter would you have read it that way" https://t.co/EQrFrtK75t — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 12, 2017

For her part, Gillibrand herself described the remarks by Trump as a "sexist smear" and observers from across the political spectrum described it as "sexually suggestive and demeaning."

Huckabee Sanders was asked about the president's words multiple times by reporters, but she claimed the president did not owe Gillibrand an apology and said "there's no way that [his words were] sexist at all."

.@PressSec Sarah Sanders on President Trump's tweet about Senator Kirsten Gillibrand: "There's no way that this is sexist at all." pic.twitter.com/xOjFKvjBly — CSPAN (@cspan) December 12, 2017

But when it came to the press secretary's outlandish explanation, Twitter didn't miss a beat:

My mind isn’t in the gutter & it was the first thought I had — Penni Shelton (@PenniShelton) December 12, 2017

only if your mind is in the gutter* *and he has a long history of sexism, racism, and admitting to sexual assault — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 12, 2017

Sarah just told a reporter you'd have to have your mind in the gutter to misinterpret Trump's tweet. Priceless!!! — AmericanWoman(@654321Lady) December 12, 2017

@PressSec So when @POTUS said "grab them by the pussy" it was my mind in the gutter? That I took that to mean something it didn't?" Girl you are crazy pic.twitter.com/LYaoF9Zqo4 — Jennifer Niemi (@nigigwag) December 12, 2017