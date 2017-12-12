Huckabee Sanders Says "Only If Your Mind Is in the Gutter" Could You Think Trump's Attack on Gillibrand Contained Sexual Innuendo

White House press secretary offered this defense of the president's tweet aimed at the Democratic Senator from New York

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC. Sanders said on Tuesday that "only if your mind is in the gutter" could you interpret the president's words as sexual innuendo. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Following fallout and outrage by numerous Democrats and the general public on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to a question about the "sexual innuendo" contained in a tweet sent by President Donald Trump about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) by saying that "only if your mind is in the gutter" could someone interpret the president's words in that way.

Watch:

For her part, Gillibrand herself described the remarks by Trump as a "sexist smear" and observers from across the political spectrum described it as "sexually suggestive and demeaning."

Huckabee Sanders was asked about the president's words multiple times by reporters, but she claimed the president did not owe Gillibrand an apology and said "there's no way that [his words were] sexist at all."

But when it came to the press secretary's outlandish explanation, Twitter didn't miss a beat:

