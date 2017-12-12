After Demeaning Attack on Senate Colleague, Warren Calls Out Trump For 'Slut-Shaming'

In the wake of President Donald Trump directing a "sexually suggestive and demeaning" tweet at Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) on Tuesday morning, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)—outraged like many others by the message's perceived subtext—asked openly if the nation's most powerful elected official was "slut-shaming" a sitting U.S. Senator.

"Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame Sen. Gillibrand?" Warren asked in the tweet. "Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that."

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

In her response to Trump's tweet, Gillibrand fired back at the president, saying she would not be silenced by his attacks, nor would "the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office." On Monday, Gillibrand cited the numerous allegation of sexual misconduct levied at the president when she called on him to resign.