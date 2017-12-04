Trump Endorses Accused Child Molester Moore Because He Wants Vote for Tax Cuts

With less than two weeks left until the special election for Alabama's vacant Senate seat, President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to offer a full-throated endorsement of GOP nominee and accused child molester Roy Moore, dismissing out of hand numerous accusations of sexual misconduct because Republicans "need his vote" to deliver massive tax cuts to the rich.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders...& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Trump's endorsement of Moore comes just days after GOP senators rammed through a "monstrosity" of a tax bill that was immediately characterized by progressive lawmakers and activists as open class warfare waged by congressional Republicans on behalf of corporate lobbyists and the ultra-wealthy.

"Trump endorses the lawless bigot and alleged teen-targeting sexual predator because he'll cut taxes bigly on the rich and corporations while telling you undocumented immigrants are your real problem. Sounds like the perfect expression of Trump populism," concluded the Washington Post's Greg Sargent in response to the president's tweets.

Riding the high of his dead-of-night tax victory on Saturday, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appeared to soften his stance on Moore, perhaps a sign that he is coming around to the president's insistence that Republicans need all the votes they can get—even if one of them is coming from a man who has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was 14.

"The people of Alabama are going to decide a week from Tuesday who they want to send to the Senate," McConnell, who has previously called for Moore to step aside, said Sunday in an interview on CBS. "It's really up to them."

As Common Dreams reported last month, Trump appeared to signal that he supports Moore's senate bid during a question-and-answer session with reporters, insisting repeatedly that Moore "totally denies" the numerous accusations against him. But Monday represented the first time the president has stated unequivocally that Alabama voters should elect a man credibly accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Recent polls indicate that Moore remains slightly ahead of his Democratic opponent Doug Jones. A CBS poll released Sunday found that 71 percent of Alabama Republicans believe that the accusations against Moore are false.