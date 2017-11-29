Here Are the Four Biggest Lies Trump Told in His Final Tax Scam Sales Pitch

President Donald Trump traveled to Missouri on Wednesday to deliver a final sales pitch for his party's deeply unpopular tax bill before it hits the Senate floor for a vote. While protesters gathered outside the St. Louis convention center hoisting signs that read "Trump lies," analysts on social media watched the president's speech closely for falsehoods.

They found quite a few. Here are some of the most glaring.

1. The GOP Plan Would Not Help Trump and His Wealthy Friends

Trump insisted that the GOP tax bill is going to cost him a "fortune."

"Believe me," the president said, "this is not good for me."

"I think my accountants are going crazy right now," Trump added. "It's alright. Hey, look. I'm president. I don't care."

In fact, according to a recent analysis by NBC News, "Trump and his heirs potentially could save more than $1 billion overall under the GOP tax proposal," principally through the repeal of the estate tax.

Trump believes that weakening the estate tax would help farmers & small biz. WRONG! This would only help wealthy families, including Trump’s, pass on their fortunes tax-free!

Ivanka+siblings don’t need a tax cut at the expense of working families! https://t.co/m1Yi4YQu3w — For Tax Fairness (@4TaxFairness) November 29, 2017

Trump claims that the #GOPTaxScam isn’t good for him. Lies, lies, lies. Trump and his family stand to greatly benefit from weakening the estate tax alone! https://t.co/LE12Oppvo0 — For Tax Fairness (@4TaxFairness) November 29, 2017

In 2019 the richest 1% of taxpayers would receive 60% of the pass-through tax breaks and 44% of the corporate tax breaks. https://t.co/r5t3O1wuA6 6/8 pic.twitter.com/cqZqmjbwhT — ITEP (@iteptweets) November 29, 2017

2. The GOP Tax Plan Is Anti-Outsourcing

Trump claimed that the Republican tax bill would prevent corporations from sending jobs and profits overseas to boost their bottom-lines.

The opposite is the case, noted Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) and others. The GOP plan would actually "encourage" outsourcing, according to a number of independent analyses.

#GOPTaxScam incentivizes corps. to shift more profits offshore! Also, their scam will allow large corps to pay low taxes on foreign profits killing jobs at home. https://t.co/vKZ4CcidWx — For Tax Fairness (@4TaxFairness) November 29, 2017

3. Tax Cuts for Wealthy Individuals and Large Corporations Will Create Jobs and Boost Wages

Trump continued parroting the longstanding GOP "myth" that tax cuts spur job growth, boost the economy, and lead to higher wages.

But a recent analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities concluded that corporate rate cuts are actually "a poor way to help the economy and most workers—and could hurt them."

As Common Dreams reported, business leaders have already conceded that they plan to use the extra cash they are set to receive from the tax plan to reward their shareholders, not their employees.

Trump: Giving large corps giant tax cuts will help create jobs and increase workers’ wages.

FACT: Not really...large corps use their tax cuts to reward their CEOs & shareholders. #GOPTaxScam https://t.co/oMcgiqipLc — For Tax Fairness (@4TaxFairness) November 29, 2017

4. The Bill Is "Great" for the Working Class

Trump repeatedly insisted that the GOP tax bill will be great for workers and the middle class, and not the top one percent.

"The rich people actually don't like me," Trump claimed at the tail-end of his Missouri speech. "The people that like me best are the workers."

But millions of workers likely won't be happy with the Republican plan, given that numerous analyses have shown that the bill would hike taxes on tens of millions of working class families.

Trump: If we don't pass these tax cuts, your taxes will go up.

FACT: If the #GOPTaxScam is passed, 87M Americans will receive tax hikes! https://t.co/jKW1ZCfmnT — For Tax Fairness (@4TaxFairness) November 29, 2017

The Senate #GOPTaxPlan gets worse over time, with increases in taxes every year: https://t.co/Q3jnHx1UEB pic.twitter.com/HQTL2wNIob — Center on Budget (@CenterOnBudget) November 29, 2017