Lindsey Graham Latest Republican to Admit GOP Tax Plan Is All About Keeping 'Financial Contributions' of Donors Flowing

"Republicans are literally out here warning each other that their big donors will stop writing checks if they don't do their bidding."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday became the latest Republican to admit the GOP is trying to ram through massive tax cuts for the rich to satisfy its wealthy donors, telling a journalist that if the party's tax push fails, "the financial contributions will stop."

David Sirota, reporter with the International Business Times, responded by noting that it is both "laudably honest for Graham to admit this" and "a repulsive glimpse of how politicans see so many public policies as private financial transactions between them and their donors."

"It's nice to see Republicans in Congress looking out for the people who really matter: their wealthy donors."
—Sen. Bernie SandersGraham's remarks came as Senate Republicans prepared to unveil their tax legislation which, like the House version, would deliver massive tax cuts to wealthy individuals and large corporations.

As Common Dreams reported Tuesday, Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) has made a similar comment recently, complaining that his donors are pressuring him to pass tax cuts or "don't ever call me again."

Critics had the same response to Graham as they did to Collins: "Dude, you're not supposed to actually admit that out loud."

