Despite Much-Heralded Deal with Trump, Carrier Announces It Will Cut 200 More Jobs

The president claimed he convinced the manufacturor to keep its factory in Indianapolis last December

Workers at the Carrier plant in Indiana rallied to save their jobs in 2016. (Photo: Fox 59)

An American company that President Donald Trump has touted as a shining example of his ability to revitalize the manufacturing sector in the U.S., will reportedly lay off more than 200 workers at its Indianapolis plant.

Trump has said he convinced Carrier to retain 1,000 jobs at the plant in a deal made last December. The air conditioning manufacturor had been planning to move its Indianapolis facility to Mexico, before Trump offered it a $7 million tax break to stay. Nevertheless, the company cut about 300 jobs in the summer.

The latest round of layoffs will go into effect in January. In an interview in the Indianapolis Star after this year's earlier layoffs, Robert James, the head of the plant workers' union, said Carrier's employees "just don't have any faith in this plant staying in Indianapolis. There's just too much uncertainty."

Trump critics responded to the news on social media.

