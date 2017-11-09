Despite Much-Heralded Deal with Trump, Carrier Announces It Will Cut 200 More Jobs

An American company that President Donald Trump has touted as a shining example of his ability to revitalize the manufacturing sector in the U.S., will reportedly lay off more than 200 workers at its Indianapolis plant.

Trump has said he convinced Carrier to retain 1,000 jobs at the plant in a deal made last December. The air conditioning manufacturor had been planning to move its Indianapolis facility to Mexico, before Trump offered it a $7 million tax break to stay. Nevertheless, the company cut about 300 jobs in the summer.

The latest round of layoffs will go into effect in January. In an interview in the Indianapolis Star after this year's earlier layoffs, Robert James, the head of the plant workers' union, said Carrier's employees "just don't have any faith in this plant staying in Indianapolis. There's just too much uncertainty."

Trump critics responded to the news on social media.

.@RealDonaldTrump - Another phony publicity stunt that didn't pan out. The #Forgotten workers suffer once again: Carrier plans more layoffs at plant Trump vowed to protect: report https://t.co/BYtV6W49Ys — Robin Kelly (@Robin42CD) November 9, 2017

Wild to see this after the publicity the plant received during the election. https://t.co/X9DIwDRy9A — Matthew Smith (@MattSmithWXYZ) November 9, 2017