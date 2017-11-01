City of San Francisco Unanimously Approves Impeach Trump Resolution

"We have an awful man in the White House who is undermining the Constitution, riding roughshod over rule of law and committing High Crimes and Misdemeanors by word and deed on a daily basis."

As a nationwide petition calling for his impeachment surges and polls showing the president's disapproval ratings at new highs this week, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday night to approve an "Impeachment Resolution" which calls on the U.S. House of Representatives to direct its Judiciary Committee "to investigate whether sufficient grounds exist for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump."

The San Francisco measure—similar to those being pushed in other California towns and cities as well as across the nation—was backed by a coalition of residents and community groups, including Indivisible San Francisco (IndivisibleSF), which have formed the backbone of the city's popular opposition to Trump and the Republican agenda.

As part of the effort to pass the resolution, city resident and IndivisibleSF member Steve Rapport submitted public comment to the Board of Supervisors immediately prior to their vote.

"We have an awful man in the White House who is undermining the Constitution," Rapport stated, "riding roughshod over rule of law and committing High Crimes and Misdemeanors by word and deed on a daily basis." Those offenses, he continued, include:

breaching the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution;

breaching the Domestic Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution;

breaching the Take Care clause of the Constitution, which says that the President "shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed";

obstructing justice by firing James Comey to stymy the Russia investigation;

obstructing justice by pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio;

breaching his oath of office by failing to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States"; and

proving himself a clear and present danger to the welfare of the United States and ALL of its people, be it by threatening nuclear Armageddon on the Korean Peninsula, ignoring the increasingly dramatic dangers of climate change, rolling back environmental protections, furthering a white supremacist agenda, or intentionally harming the people of Puerto Rico.

Rapport concluded, "Today, as the entire world faces down an urgent, existential crisis created by this malignant narcissist in the White House, I extend my thanks and gratitude to the City of San Francisco and its historically courageous leadership for echoing our calls for the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump."