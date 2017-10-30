Trump White House Tries to Justify Tax Cuts for the Rich With Beer-Drinking Analogy Only Your 'Fox-Watching MAGA Uncle' Could Love

Published on
by

Trump White House Tries to Justify Tax Cuts for the Rich With Beer-Drinking Analogy Only Your 'Fox-Watching MAGA Uncle' Could Love

"How many drunk White House staffers did it take to come up with this Sarah Huckabee Sanders alcohol analogy?"

by
0 Comments

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers reporters' questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House October 30, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In the middle of a news day dominated by the indictment of President Donald Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders began Monday's press briefing with an attempt to explain why cutting taxes for the rich is a good thing, using a "convoluted" beer-drinking analogy lifted almost verbatim from a right-wing email forward that has been circulating for nearly two decades.

"Is this the kind of thing that your drunk Fox-watching MAGA uncle forwards you from his e-mail account? You damn betcha."
—Charles Pierce, Esquire

Noting that House Republicans are set to release the details of their tax bill on Wednesday, Sanders promptly dove into what she described as "an anecdote that we can all understand."

No one understood. Watch to find out why:

"Is this the kind of thing that your drunk Fox-watching MAGA uncle forwards you from his e-mail account?" Esquire's political columnist Charles Pierce asked. "You damn betcha."

The story is a long-winded attempt to justify tax cuts for the rich by claiming that rich people will simply leave the country if their taxes are too high. If they do leave, the tale suggests, the government won't be able to "pay the bill."

It also repeats the familiar and easily debunked argument—used previously by White House officials—that it is extremely difficult to not give tax cuts to the wealthy, given that they pay a large share of U.S. taxes.

Analysis after analysis has shown the Trump-GOP tax proposals would almost exclusively favor the wealthiest Americans while raising taxes on some middle-class families and exploding the deficit.

Though not a single reporter raised a follow-up question about Sanders' "analogy" or challenged its assumptions, social media had a field day:

Graham Nash Block

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

Share This Article

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Taxation, Republican Party