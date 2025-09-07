The Smell of Fascism: What the Absolute Flying​ Fuck

Implausibly, it keeps getting weirder, darker, worse. Hankering to make war against his own citizens in the name of an imaginary crime wave, the deranged, draft-dodging Peace President of the United States just posted a mock Apocalypse Now meme of himself as Duvall's warmongering sociopath, warning Chicago is "about to find out why it's called the Department of War" and leering, "I love the smell of deportations in the morning." Sigh. Nothing to see here.

Wildly flailing in a job he is utterly unfit for and so eager to deflect from the looming, likely damning Epstein files he'll do anything even kill us, the old, bored, crumbling, makeup-caked man now defiling the White House randomly decided it was time to "send a message of strength" to an unlistening world by changing the longtime name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. "We won the first World War, we won the second World War, we won everything before that and in between," he babbled incoherently, "and then we decided to go wokey and we changed the name to Department of Defense." Um. So now he's changing it back except Congress would need to approve the change, so not really.

But now Pete Kegseth gets to use a new bellicose name to show the U.S., in a break from its long tradition as global peacemaker, is "going to go on offense, not just on defense," a shift he explained in his best warrior-ethos gibberish as, "Maximum lethality, not tepid legality,” also, "Violent effect, not politically correct." In other words, given the "100,000 Americans killed each year" by Biden's "open border," the U.S. had "absolute" authority" to attack a Venezuelan boat carrying suspected gang members in the Caribbean - "We smoked a drug boat and there's 11 narco-terrorists at the bottom of the ocean" - though some would call that a war crime. Speaking for the regime, J.D. Vance chimed in: "I don't give a shit what you call it."

No wonder, then, the orange man-child seeking revenge on those who doubt his manly powers is threatening to send troops to Chicago, "the most dangerous city in the world" - "I have an obligation" - though it only has the 92nd highest violent crime rate among big American cities, where crime has been falling the last few years to unprecedented lows, and where Dem-led Chicago's crime rate remains far below the most murderous four cities, all in GOP-run states, of Jackson MS, Birmingham AL, St Louis MO, Memphis TN, which in turn are far below the world's most dangerous cities - Tijuana, Mexico, Colima, Mexico, Caracas Venezuela, Durán, Ecuador - and countries: Brazil, Venezuela, Honduras, Jamaica, South Africa, Colombia.

Still, onward to Chicago, or at least Chipocalypse Now, an awkward word-play that prompted confused responses online: "So now he's declaring war on Chipotle?" "Wouldn't Chicagalypse be better?" "It sounds like the next Ben and Jerry's flavor," etc. Evidently re-posting a MAGA fan's AI masterpiece, the peace president declared war on an American city, coincidentally blue, with a tacky meme rendering himself as an unhinged anti-hero of a smoldering, surreal anti-war movie, Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 Apocalypse Now, which updates Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness to the Vietnam War that Private Bone Spurs, aka the fearful manchild who would be king of Chipocalypse, passed on five inglorious times.

Now he's morphed into Lieut. Col. Bill Kilgore, played by Robert Duvall, commander of 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, a gung-ho, racist, surfing madman who loves war, wears a black Cavalry Stetson hat straight out of America's Indian Wars, and delivers the iconic line - after an attack on a village of innocents, to the sound of Richard Wagner's Ride of the Valkyries that Hitler played at his rallies, relishing the use of a flammable gel that burned women and children alive - "You smell that? Napalm, son. Nothing else in the world smells like that. I love the smell of napalm in the morning...It smells like...victory." "I love the smell of napalm in the morning." "I love the smell of deportations in the morning." Get it? Get the sick fucking joke here?

This ghoul, these people, are sick fucking jokes. And they're so dumb they again utterly misunderstand - see Springsteen's Born In the USA - what's going on here. They think Duvall, a sociopath in a black hat, is a good guy. "Tell me this is not real, please," is one comment. Also, "I have a hard time comprehending how we got to this moment and why any of this is acceptable on any level for any human being." "(Trump) is threatening to go to war with an American city," notes Gov. Pritzer "This is not normal." "Kilgore is a psychotic, mass-murdering white supremacist, an embodiment of every evil American impulse and of (our) pointless, sadistic rampage through Southeast Asia," writes Peter Birkhead. "The President of the United States thinks he’s cool."