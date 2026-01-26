Maximum Damage and Massacre: ICE Kills, ICE Lies

What to say. Alex Pretti, 37, a kind, principled, hard-working ICU nurse who cared for real soldiers in dire need was executed in the street at close range by a vicious gang of government sociopaths cosplaying as soldiers. After state terror killed him, state terror smeared him, because the man who dedicated his life to helping others was murdered by a man who has dedicated his life to hurting others. Pretti died trying to protect two women.

Pretti, 37, was a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System; he had also taken part in research projects. His only previous interaction with law enforcement was for traffic tickets. Colleagues describe him as someone who "cared about people deeply" and "always rose to the level above and beyond what we expected of him." "He wanted to help people," said Dr. Dimitri Drekonja, chief of infectious diseases at the VA hospital. "He was an outstanding nurse who'd go out of his way to help." Pretti was also an "infectious spirit, quick with a joke"; the two men often talked about mountain biking, which they both loved. "You could not think of a kinder, gentler, sweeter person," said Dr. Aasma Shaukat. ”It really, truly gave him joy to interact with patients. And he always spoke about doing the right thing. He was a very principled person."

Videos from Saturday morning's protest in Minneapolis show Pretti, dressed in brown, directing traffic and filming federal agents; forensic video analysis clearly shows his right hand holding up his phone, and his left hand empty. When agents start pushing protesters and observers back, Pretti retreats with them but keeps filming. As one thug violently shoves a woman to the ground, Pretti moves to help her, in response, the thug pepper sprays both Pretti and the woman in the face. As Pretti struggles to continue filming and protecting the woman, a swarm of six or seven nearby agents in full tactical gear rush in to pull Pretti away from her; they slam him to the ground, pin his arms down, and begin beating, punching, kicking him; one appears to pistol-whip Pretti about the head as other protesters yell for them to stop.

An agent suddenly shouts Pretti has a gun; he was reportedly carrying a legally registered handgun, in what is an open-carry state, as part of a community-led first-responder network. One goon steps in, pulls it out of Pretti's waistband and walks away from the melee; seconds later, as Pretti strains to get up on one knee, another thug pulls out his gun and shoots him point-blank in the back. As Pretti collapses, at least one other agent begins shooting too; both continue firing 8 or 10 times as Pretti lies motionless on the ground. The closest sick fuck to Pretti claps as the shots ring out, and turns triumphantly away. Around them, people are screaming, crying and filming. "What the fuck did you just do?! What the fuck did you just do?! shrieks a woman, then "Oh my God, oh my God." She starts sobbing, but keeps recording. "You fucking people, you're fucking killing us," she wails. "Why would you do that?!"

Even more than the murder of Renee Good, Pretti's execution was brutally documented by eyewitnesses. When the firing begins, there's video from a suddenly shocked guy inside a donut place across the street: "What?! Are you fucking kidding me?" There are painstakingly detailed forensic analyses- here and here - that clearly show Pretti holding his phone (not gun), helping the observer, pinned to the ground when he was shot. There's video from the weeping, resolute woman recording behind him, and two sworn affidavits - for an ACLU lawsuit - based on testimony from her and a physician who watched from his apartment, went to the scene and insisted on checking for a pulse when agents (again) failed to do so: "I asked if (Pretti) had a pulse and they said they didn't know"; they were focused on counting how many times he'd been hit.

Virtually all that first-hand evidence - video, testimony, verbal accounts - contradicts every claim the regime - lying goons, lying DHS, lying so-called president - has subsequently made. "This is a documented execution, down to evidence staging," said one critic after the White House released a curated photo of a handgun Trump called "the gunman’s gun.” The bullshit started within minutes when mini-Nazi Greg Bovino announced that as brave thugs were conducting a "targeted operation" against a Very Scary "illegal alien," "an individual approached (them) with a 9 mm handgun. The agents attempted to disarm the suspect but he violently resisted and an officer, fearing for his life, fired defensive shots...This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do MAXIMUM DAMAGE and MASSACRE law enforcement." Also, then, "rioters."

Their scripted claptrap kept coming, a shameless, venomous flood of lies. Fucking ICE Barbie echoed fucking Bovino, with flourishes: An "armed suspect," now "brandishing" his weapon, approached agents "to inflict maximum damage and kill law enforcement...I state the facts as they unfolded on the street." Stephen Goebbels called Pretti "a would-be assassin" who tried to murder feds and blasted Democrats who "side with the terrorists.” Dems replied, "You’re a f*cking liar with blood on your hands.” Drunktank Pete raved, "Thank God for the patriots of @ICEgov...You are SAVING the country." The White House reminded zealots to call Pretti "a terrorist" in messaging, and Trump babbled Walz and Frey are covering up billions in "Theft and Fraud,” his racist pretext for starting the mayhem when, per Aaron Rupar, "None. Of. This. Was. Necessary."

Nor is it normal, or even, often, legal. Again, corrupt feds blocked Minnesota investigators from access to the murder scene. They tried to block city cops too, but the police chief ordered them to stay and do their own investigation. Still, Bovino has said his thugs, murderers among them, are all back on the streets. (Kash Patel's Keystone FBI are also on the case; he says they've arrested four Minnesotans for damaging an FBI vehicle and stealing “multiple items” earlier this month.) With the federal government declaring war on blue states - "Obey or else" - evil Pam Bond has saidsaid the quiet, election-stealing part out loud, effectively warning Minnesota officials the killings will continue until they fork over voter rolls. It's not just Minnesota, activists insist; it's all of us: “We’re performing CPR on what may already be a corpse called the Constitution."

Fascism then and now Photo from BlueSky

AOC calls Alex Pretti's murder - again, point-blank, broad daylight- "a momentous, pivotal moment." Maybe. Certainly, as Tim Walz argues, "They're telling you not to trust your eyes and ears," and as others argue, "Every person who voted for Trump has blood on their hands." For now, Jonathan Last writes, our task is to at least bear witness. In the wake of the murder of Renee Good, "The murder of Alex Pretti was not a mistake, or a tragedy, or a misunderstanding. It was a choice. The president (and) his regime saw what its masked agents had done to (Good) and decided to do more of it...Killing Alex Pretti was (their) policy...which means the federal government is at war with the citizenry. Or at least the part (it) deems undesirable." "If people in Minneapolis can be treated this way, Americans anywhere can be treated this way," he concludes. "To avert your eyes from this reality is to insult the sacrifices Renee Nicole Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti made for our country."

Alex Pretti's parents apparently found out about their son's death, not from those responsible for it, but from an AP reporter who asked them about it. No federal official contacted them; in fact, none has yet picked up a phone to them. After struggling to get any information from DHS or other federal law enforcement, they called the county medical examiner's office, who said, yes, they had a body matching the name and description of their son. In the wake of such horrors, Minnesota organizer Keith Edwards began an "Alex Pretti is an American Hero" fundraising campaign. The initial goal was $20,000. Reflecting Americans' rage and grief, it has now raised over a million dollars, with donations ranging from $10,000 to, often, $5 or $10. Edwards has thanked donors with, "You are what America can look like at our best."

Many of the moving comments come from "a whole family of us nurses who will carry him in our hearts." They "mourn for the innumerable lives Alex WOULD have saved and the lives he WOULD have touched," for "a life taken too soon" while "honoring the calling we all share." From a fellow critical care nurse in the UK: "Sent with love, disbelief and abject horror. Rest in Power Alex." Many thank his parents: "For raising someone brave who will be remembered as a beacon at the turn of the tide," for "raising such a beautiful soul who stood up for what is right, and showed what love and dignity look like...We will not let your son be forgotten...Alex is any of us, and all of us." "Be Good, be Pretti," they wrote. "Murdered for being a good human being," and, "Your actions were more than just an intervention - they were a profound hymn of human courage...Your light will guide the way for so many who follow."

Protests continue in Minneapolis, people's breath mixing with plumes of tear gas in the frigid air. Hours after Alex' murder, a video showed Sarah Allen sobbing as her husband Matthew was brutally tackled and arrested by more roving goons; she told a pastor trying to console her the couple were just trying to get away from the tear gas. Mister Rogers: "Look for the helpers." After Alex Pretti's murder, many noted that the heartbreaking final act of his life was trying to help the woman assaulted by the masked sadists who then killed him. Reportedly, his last words were to task her, "Are you okay?" After his death, the son of a veteran who Pretti cared for in his final hours posted video of Pretti's "final salute" honoring him. "Today, we remember that freedom is not free," he says "We have to work at it, nurture it, protect it, and even sacrifice for it... We grant him our honor and our gratitude.”