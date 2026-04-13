Is War Criminal Donald Trump Actually a Healing Jesus Christ?

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The answer will not shock you.
The answer to the question is this: No.
At 9:49 pm on Sunday evening, President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image (previously shared months ago online by MAGA zealot Nick Adams and others) that depicts him as a healing Jesus Christ-like figure.
Like the president himself, the image is absurd on its face. It is also deeply concerning in terms of the deranged narcissism it represents—not to mention the timing as Trump drags the nation and the world further into ruin with his illegal war of choice against Iran.
Let the record show that Trump is neither holy nor a healer. He's an unrepentant war criminal and a billionaire enemy to the working class.
We asked an AI image generator to create a picture of "Trump as a war criminal" but the response was "an error occurred." But that's okay. Every real picture of Trump is a picture of a war criminal and a deceitful, lying, crude, and greedy man. We decided to use one of those instead.
US President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House in the early morning hours of November 04, 2020 shortly after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
That's better. Though, honestly, no more enjoyable to look at.
Dear Common Dreams reader,
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Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
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- Craig Brown, Co-founder
The answer to the question is this: No.
At 9:49 pm on Sunday evening, President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image (previously shared months ago online by MAGA zealot Nick Adams and others) that depicts him as a healing Jesus Christ-like figure.
Like the president himself, the image is absurd on its face. It is also deeply concerning in terms of the deranged narcissism it represents—not to mention the timing as Trump drags the nation and the world further into ruin with his illegal war of choice against Iran.
Let the record show that Trump is neither holy nor a healer. He's an unrepentant war criminal and a billionaire enemy to the working class.
We asked an AI image generator to create a picture of "Trump as a war criminal" but the response was "an error occurred." But that's okay. Every real picture of Trump is a picture of a war criminal and a deceitful, lying, crude, and greedy man. We decided to use one of those instead.
US President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House in the early morning hours of November 04, 2020 shortly after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
That's better. Though, honestly, no more enjoyable to look at.
The answer to the question is this: No.
At 9:49 pm on Sunday evening, President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image (previously shared months ago online by MAGA zealot Nick Adams and others) that depicts him as a healing Jesus Christ-like figure.
Like the president himself, the image is absurd on its face. It is also deeply concerning in terms of the deranged narcissism it represents—not to mention the timing as Trump drags the nation and the world further into ruin with his illegal war of choice against Iran.
Let the record show that Trump is neither holy nor a healer. He's an unrepentant war criminal and a billionaire enemy to the working class.
We asked an AI image generator to create a picture of "Trump as a war criminal" but the response was "an error occurred." But that's okay. Every real picture of Trump is a picture of a war criminal and a deceitful, lying, crude, and greedy man. We decided to use one of those instead.
US President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House in the early morning hours of November 04, 2020 shortly after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
That's better. Though, honestly, no more enjoyable to look at.