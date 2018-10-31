The Right's Deadly Anti-Semitism Problem

There is a deadly outbreak of anti-Semitism in America.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire on the congregants of the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, a Pittsburgh suburb. The alleged culprit, a 46-year white man, killed 11 congregants and wounded six more people, including four police officers. Witnesses reported that the murderer shouted "All Jews must die!" in the process.

It was the deadliest single act of anti-Semitic violence in American history.

As usual, people looked for motivating factors afterwards. In this case, they did not have to look far. The alleged killer was apparently obsessed with racist anti-refugee rhetoric and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories — things that are increasingly winked at, tolerated, and even promoted at the very highest levels of conservative politics, up to and including Fox News and President Trump.

The American right has a severe anti-Semitism problem, and the results speak for themselves.

Read full article here.