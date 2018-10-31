Published on
The Right's Deadly Anti-Semitism Problem

Elected Republicans are, as usual, keeping their heads down and hoping for a change of subject. Don't let them get away with it

It was the deadliest single act of anti-Semitic violence in American history. (Photo: Illustrated | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, kostenkodesign/iStock)

There is a deadly outbreak of anti-Semitism in America.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire on the congregants of the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, a Pittsburgh suburb. The alleged culprit, a 46-year white man, killed 11 congregants and wounded six more people, including four police officers. Witnesses reported that the murderer shouted "All Jews must die!" in the process.

It was the deadliest single act of anti-Semitic violence in American history.

As usual, people looked for motivating factors afterwards. In this case, they did not have to look far. The alleged killer was apparently obsessed with racist anti-refugee rhetoric and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories — things that are increasingly winked at, tolerated, and even promoted at the very highest levels of conservative politics, up to and including Fox News and President Trump.

The American right has a severe anti-Semitism problem, and the results speak for themselves.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Ryan Cooper is a national correspondent at TheWeek.com. His work has appeared in the Washington Monthly, The New Republic, and the Washington Post.

