Don't Let Colin Kaepernick's Message Get Swamped by the Nike Swoosh

When you watch Kaepernick’s Nike commercial, hear his voice and words, it is bracing. He has said so little recently, beyond the occasional tweet, even as President Trump and his minions used the Kaepernick protest—NFL players kneeling when “The Star Spangled Banner” was sung on game days—as a punching bag. While others appeared on CNN and the Sunday news shows to defend the right to protest, he remained silent, content to pursue a lawsuit against the NFL for collusion.

But now we are hearing him through Nike’s corporate messaging, expressing words someone wrote—was it Kaepernick?—about believing in yourself, pursuing a passion. That’s a beautiful message but not altogether different from what any athlete might say. There is nothing in the ad about police violence or systemic racism or any of the issues that animated Kaepernick’s actions in the first place.

Nike is appealing to a restive, even radical youth market far more likely to see athletes like LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Kaepernick as heroes than villains. Nike calculates that it doesn’t need older football fans who think Kaepernick is un-American. It knows it can profit on its stars’ role in the zeitgeist, their edginess. But there is a pernicious motive behind the radical chic.